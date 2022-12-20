UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $55,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.6 %

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $357.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.