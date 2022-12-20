Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $269.75 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.31.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

