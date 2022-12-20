Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,594,000 after acquiring an additional 166,673 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
IVV opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.44 and a 200 day moving average of $392.41.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.