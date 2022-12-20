Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,594,000 after acquiring an additional 166,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVV opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.44 and a 200 day moving average of $392.41.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.