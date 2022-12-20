Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Public Investment Fund increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after purchasing an additional 705,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $313.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.72 and a 200 day moving average of $259.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.