NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $404.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,287 shares of company stock worth $20,838,322. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

