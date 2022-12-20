Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $269.75 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.31.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

