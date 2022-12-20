iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

