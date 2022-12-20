Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 2.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $152.89 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.81 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.54.

