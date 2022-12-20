Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Sells 569 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Realty Income by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 22.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,805 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Realty Income by 27.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Realty Income by 108.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

