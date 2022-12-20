LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $205.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.24. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.