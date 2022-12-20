Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average is $140.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

