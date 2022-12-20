Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 907,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,743,000 after purchasing an additional 191,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $313.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

