iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $547,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

MBB opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.97. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.241 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

