LVW Advisors LLC Sells 10,144 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFG opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.