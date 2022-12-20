Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $8,470,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $167.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.79 and its 200-day moving average is $165.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

