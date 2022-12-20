Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 1,870 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,507,000 after buying an additional 3,584,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.