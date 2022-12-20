Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 75,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $175.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.58.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.