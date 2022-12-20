SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $327.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.