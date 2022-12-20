Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after buying an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after buying an additional 206,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 193.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after buying an additional 180,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.61.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $305.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day moving average is $267.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.