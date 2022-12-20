CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

