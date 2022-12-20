UMB Bank n.a. Buys 136,077 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,344 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,077 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $18,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

