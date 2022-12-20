Baldrige Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47.

