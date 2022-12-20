Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $29,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

