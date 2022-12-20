Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

