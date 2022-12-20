Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 3,999 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $53.08.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

