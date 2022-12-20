LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,959,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 114.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $243.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.37. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $609.32.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

