LVW Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ASML by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after acquiring an additional 579,419 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 90,201.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 50.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 145.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after purchasing an additional 244,604 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $568.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.04. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $817.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $233.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

