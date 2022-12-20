LVW Advisors LLC Sells 45,605 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,605 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 105.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

