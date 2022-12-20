Brookstone Capital Management Sells 8,532 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,659,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $350.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

