Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 2.2% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 32.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 133,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $244.30 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.80 and its 200-day moving average is $232.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.