Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 3.1% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

DUK opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

