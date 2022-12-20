LVW Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $244.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.80 and its 200 day moving average is $232.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

