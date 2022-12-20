Exeter Financial LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 1.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.