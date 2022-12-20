Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,204,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

