Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Lifted by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 6.9% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $216.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.06 and a 200 day moving average of $217.56. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

