Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,868 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 601,076 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after buying an additional 459,862 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after acquiring an additional 407,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 313,000 shares during the period.

IJJ opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

