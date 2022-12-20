iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

