Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 814,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after acquiring an additional 393,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 359.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

