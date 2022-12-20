Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $178.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.94. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

