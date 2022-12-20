Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 58.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 19.1% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

