Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes $613,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 78.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 47.6% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 538,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

