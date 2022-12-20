Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s 7th Largest Position

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Shares of V stock opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.01.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

