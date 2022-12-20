Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $160.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

