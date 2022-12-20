PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $249.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

