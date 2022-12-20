The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78. The firm has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $85.41 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

