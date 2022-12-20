Cooper Financial Group Has $715,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $249.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

