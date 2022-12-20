A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 764 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $85.41 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

