The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $85.41 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

