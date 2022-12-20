PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.0% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.6% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $2,203,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $249.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.72 and its 200-day moving average is $174.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

