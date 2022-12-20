The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE DIS opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $85.41 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.